TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Someone set a Terre Haute house on fire Tuesday morning, now investigators are looking for suspects.

Arson investigator Norm Loudermilk says the fire happened at a house on 7th Avenue.

Loudermilk says someone set a curtain on fire inside of an abandoned home.

The flames spread causing quite a bit of damage.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.