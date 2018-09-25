Clear

Arrest made in early morning robbery

Police say surveillance video helped locate suspect

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 6:29 AM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 6:33 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute police made an arrest in an early morning convenience store robbery.

The robbery happened just after 4:30 Tuesday morning at the Phillips 66 convenience store on North 3rd Street.

An employee told police the suspect entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect said he had a weapon, but never showed one.

Police say the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

After viewing security video, one of the officers recognized the suspect and told other officers.

Officers found the suspect a short time later in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue.

He was arrested for robbery and taken to the juvenile center.

