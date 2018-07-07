Arrest made in community corrections arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in a suspected arson at the Vigo County Community Corrections building in Terre Haute.
On Friday, police arrested 46-year-old Jason Morales on charges of burglary and arson.
The arson charge stems from the fire at the community corrections building last week.
Nobody was injured in the fire.
LINK | SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE MAN SUSPECTED OF SETTING FIRE TO COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BUILDING WALKING THE HALLS
Morales was already in the Vigo County Jail for a parole violation when police served him the warrant for the new charges.
According to arson investigators, he has a charge from an arson investigation dating back to 1989. That fire left a child dead.
He is set to appear in court next week.
