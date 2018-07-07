Arrest made in community corrections arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in a suspected arson at the Vigo County Community Corrections building in Terre Haute.

On Friday, police arrested 46-year-old Jason Morales on charges of burglary and arson.

The arson charge stems from the fire at the community corrections building last week.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Morales was already in the Vigo County Jail for a parole violation when police served him the warrant for the new charges.

According to arson investigators, he has a charge from an arson investigation dating back to 1989. That fire left a child dead.

He is set to appear in court next week.