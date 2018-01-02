Arrest made in New Year's Eve stabbing

PERRYSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County, Indiana man is behind bars in connection with a New Year's Eve stabbing.

Sheriff's officials say it happened at a home on Depot Street in Perrysville.

They say Travis Butcher, 40, was found in the kitchen with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Butcher was treated and released from a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Shaun Bacon, 35, from Cayuga, was arrested.

He faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He's being held in the Vermillion County jail.