Arrest made in New Year's Eve stabbing

Stabbing victim treated and released from local hospital

Posted: Jan. 2, 2018 5:18 AM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2018 9:52 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

PERRYSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County, Indiana man is behind bars in connection with a New Year's Eve stabbing.

Sheriff's officials say it happened at a home on Depot Street in Perrysville.

They say Travis Butcher, 40, was found in the kitchen with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Butcher was treated and released from a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Shaun Bacon, 35, from Cayuga, was arrested.

He faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He's being held in the Vermillion County jail.

