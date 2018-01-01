Arrest made after explosive device detonated in Terre Haute trash can

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in connection to an incident involving an improvised explosive device placed in a trash can in Terre Haute.

The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 1300 block of S. 4th Street. Police were called to the scene of an explosion.

When police arrived they found someone had placed an improvised explosive device into a trash can and then detonated it. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested Bradley L. Ellinger on Friday for possession of a destructive device, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief.

He was taken to the Vigo County Jail.