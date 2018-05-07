Clear
Services have been set for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts

Fallen Officer Rob Pitts (Terre Haute Police Department Photo)

Posted: May. 5, 2018 5:33 PM
Updated: May. 5, 2018 5:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Funeral arrangements have been set for a Terre Haute Police Officer that was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Rob Pitts was killed Friday at the Garden Quarter Apartment Complex in southern Vigo County.

Officials with the Terre Haute Police Department have announced his services are set for Tuesday, May 8th.

It will take place at the Hulman Center on the campus of Indiana State University.

There will be a private viewing for family and friends from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

From 2:00 through 7:00, the public will be able to pay their respects.

His funeral is set for Wednesday, May 9th.

Officials say the procession will leave the Hulman Center on Wednesday and travel to Sullivan, Indiana.

