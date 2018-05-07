Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Around 200 gather for citywide cleanup

Many in Terre Haute spent their Saturday providing a safe and clean environment by beautifying the city.

Posted: May. 5, 2018 4:12 PM
Updated: May. 5, 2018 4:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many in Terre Haute spent their Saturday providing a safe and clean environment by beautifying the city.

Scroll for more content...

Close to 200 volunteers participated in the city clean-up.

They targeted several areas, including neighborhoods and parks.

Several organizations and city leaders participated.

Vigo County CASA provided gloves for volunteers to protect their hands.

"It's been great seeing all the age groups out today. We've had from little bitty kids all the way up, so it's been amazing to see everybody out helping clean up our community. It's been wonderful," CASA director Glenna Cheesman said.

The City of Terre Haute wants to remind all members of the community to help the environment by cleaning up around your property, streets, and allies.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Really nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It