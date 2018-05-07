Around 200 gather for citywide cleanup

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many in Terre Haute spent their Saturday providing a safe and clean environment by beautifying the city.

Close to 200 volunteers participated in the city clean-up.

They targeted several areas, including neighborhoods and parks.

Several organizations and city leaders participated.

Vigo County CASA provided gloves for volunteers to protect their hands.

"It's been great seeing all the age groups out today. We've had from little bitty kids all the way up, so it's been amazing to see everybody out helping clean up our community. It's been wonderful," CASA director Glenna Cheesman said.

The City of Terre Haute wants to remind all members of the community to help the environment by cleaning up around your property, streets, and allies.