Armed robbery suspect search underway in Daviess County

It happened on Sunday around 3:00 a.m. at the Chuckles Gas Station on Highway 57 in Washington.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2018 3:54 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2018 3:54 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Daviess County need your help located a man accused of armed robbery.

Over the course of the investigation, police learned the suspect also tried to break into 57 Liquors.

Police say the suspect is driving a dark blue Dodge Avenger with a spoiler and sunroof.

The suspect should be considered armed.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Washington Police Department at 812-254-4410 or email bgarland@washingtonin.us.

