Armed robbery suspect search underway in Daviess County

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Daviess County need your help located a man accused of armed robbery.

It happened on Sunday around 3:00 a.m. at the Chuckles Gas Station on Highway 57 in Washington.

Over the course of the investigation, police learned the suspect also tried to break into 57 Liquors.

Police say the suspect is driving a dark blue Dodge Avenger with a spoiler and sunroof.

The suspect should be considered armed.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Washington Police Department at 812-254-4410 or email bgarland@washingtonin.us.