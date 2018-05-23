TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police made two major announcements regarding the murder of Alice "Anita" Oswald.

Scroll for more content...

Oswald first turned up missing in November.

She was found murdered two months later.

On Tuesday, Terre Haute Police arrested Teresa Pitts on charges of obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal.

Police believe Pitts had been helping her brother, Kenneth Pitts, avoid arrest.

A warrant was issued from Division 6 court for Kenneth R. Pitts, Jr. on charges of murder, burglary, altering a scene of death, arson, and obstruction of justice.

Oswald was last seen at a heating and cooling business on Maple Avenue.

She had made arrangements to meet with a service technician at one of her homes on 2nd Avenue.

Police believe she stopped at her home prior to meeting the tech.

According to the probable cause filed in Teresa Pitts' case, a witness told police Teresa claimed that Kenneth Pitts robbed Oswald and that Oswald shot Kenneth Pitts....and he killed her.

The witness said Teresa helped him get rid of the body.

Divers found Oswald's body inside her missing vehicle, a Honda CRV.

They found it in a pond in eastern Vigo County, a seven-minute drive from Kenneth's home.

On Tuesday, following the arrest of Teresa Pitts, police served a search warrant at her home on North 12th Street.

As a precautionary measure, since Kenneth Pitts was not in custody, the Special Response Team was used to execute the search warrant.

Kenneth Pitts wasn't there, but witnesses have placed him there getting treatment for a gunshot wound to the face.

Detectives have reason to believe that Kenneth Pitts may be trying to hide his identity and could possibly be using a fake ID.

If you know where Pitts is, call 911, Terre Haute Police, or Crime Stoppers.

Pitts is considered armed and dangerous.