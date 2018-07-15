Clear

Arizona man arrested after trying to pull over troopers

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 4:14 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities say a 44-year-old uniformed security guard is accused of impersonating a police officer by trying to pull over an unmarked car that happened to contain two state troopers patrolling a Phoenix freeway.

The Department of Public Safety says Matthew Allen Disbro of Mesa was driving his personal black Dodge Charger on Wednesday when he activated law-enforcement-style emergency lights on his car to pull over the troopers’ yellow Ford Mustang.

According to the department, the troopers wouldn’t pull over, Disbro then drove alongside, yelled and waved a hand at the troopers to get them to pull over before they activated their own vehicle’s police lights and pulled him over.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Disbro who could comment on the allegations.

This version corrects the spelling of Dodge.

