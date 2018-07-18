Area teachers gather for Energy Summer Institute at Rose-Hulman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Teaching students about alternative energy concepts can be difficult that's why Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is hosting a workshop all week to help teachers develop lessons on the subject.

Rose-Hulman's Energy Summer Institute brings teachers from all over the area.

"A lot of us are here from different backgrounds of education from middle school to high school. We're all here to be educated and empowered about how to use energy more responsibly hopefully from a resource point of view and be more effective with how we use our resources" teacher Olympia Harris says.

Teachers are being taught how to teach alternative energy concepts to students in a more effective way. In one of today's workshops, teachers put together a working windmill model that can generate electricity. The goal: help their students do the same.

"Taking it back to the classroom how can we help enrich our students to understand the world around us and how we use energy resources around us," Harris says.

Participants say this week's energy workshops are important for the younger generation. They say it will be the next generation of student's job to continue finding alternative efficient resources for energy.

"Being how they are the ones who will take on our roles after we retire and need to be taken care of we need to make sure we are in responsible hands so we as the educators provide that," Harris says.

This week's camp costs are being picked up by Rose-Hulman graduates Becky and Frank Levinson. Through the week teachers will participate in field visits to Hoosier Energy's Power Plant, Northern Indiana's Public Service Power Plant, Indianapolis Airport's Solar Farm, and a Wind Energy Farm in Benton County.