Area horses, ponies, pigs and others in need of homes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The director of a North Terre Haute horse rescue says the shelter is full and the animals need permanent homes.

Horse Shoe Equine Rescue Director Ron Barnett says it is not uncommon to take in more animals this time of year.

"Right around twenty miniature horses and donkeys. We have two large horses and we have three goats, eight pigs and a couple alpacas."

The drop in temperatures has the animals eating more, meaning more work for Barnett and more money spent on feed.

He's hoping more people qualified to adopt will come by the shelter located at 7337 East Devonald Avenue.

"A good fenced in pasture and a decent shelter and they're willing to take care of the animal like they need to be taken care of."

Horses can be adopted for around $250 and pigs for $50. It's not a deal the rescue makes money on but Barnett says that's not the goal. He wants to get the animals adopted into good homes.

The shelter runs on donations of time and money. Barnett says the community has been supportive.

"We also got a nice grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation which is helping us with our barn lighting. IBEW Local 725, the electricians union, is actually putting it all in for us and Ivy Tech are making some of the components for our horse stalls."

With the harsh winter weather, Barnett says fewer volunteers are willing to work outside but help will be needed as the weather improves.

For more information about adopting or volunteering visit the Horse Shoe Equine Rescue Facebook page.