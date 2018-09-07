Area farmers prepare for harvest

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - Growing season is nearly done and harvest is almost here.

A farmer News 10 spoke to today says this year's growing season has gone extremely well. He says he has the weather to thank for potential high yields.

"Throughout the summer we've really been blessed with great weather so I think we're going to be blessed with really great yields once we get into the fields and see what's out there," farmer Dwight Ludwig says.

The weather has been good to area crops, and for many farmers, the harvest will begin soon.

"We're probably going to be started here in a few days. I know a lot of guys south of here have just started and there are even some local guys who have got started harvesting some corn so I think we are ready to get started here in like a week or so" Ludwig says.

Farmers say one of the main enemies of harvest, and many agriculture activities is obviously the weather. Rain during the fall season can slow many farmers down.

"The rain is like a blessing during the summer and like a curse during the fall season because we would like it to stay dry now until we get the crops out or when the dirt wet and when we're getting in and out of fields it makes that a lot harder," Ludwig says.

Ludwig says this year will is looking to be very successful for area farmers. He hopes to have harvest finished in the next few weeks.

"If we're done in the middle of October we're pretty happy. We usually wrap up in about two months or so the majority of crops will be out of the field and people will finish up with harvest" Ludwig says.

Ludwig says some farmers may continue into November if the weather doesn't cooperate. He says rain in the forecast this weekend could delay the harvest process.