Recent rain improves area crops

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - After a dry start to the season many areas of the Wabash Valley have finally received some much-needed rain.

Area farmers say the dry conditions over the past several weeks were almost a big problem for area crops. They say the rain arrived at the perfect time.

From snow showers to below normal temperatures, area farmers say the start of the growing season was a little odd.

"We started out early this Spring with plenty of moisture we were really almost too wet at the beginning of April well through March into April remember we had those snow showers so we were dealing with a little extra moisture then," Dwight Ludwig says.

Ludwig says the moisture situation changed as the season went on. Many farmers started dealing with overly dry conditions. Large amounts of rain over the past several days arrived just in time.

"We were getting close to that point where it was going to affect crops. You could see a little bit of damage from some of the earlier planted stuff some curling of the leaves and things like that so overall we didn't experience a lot of damage we were really close" Ludwig says.

Farmers say the rain this week has helped many of their young crops.

"You could immediately it didn't take long to see a response from the crops just greening up and looking a lot healthier so we were glad to see it," Ludwig says.

I asked a farmer if the strong storms this week caused any damage to crops and he told me the wind damage many crops sustained will be corrected as they grow. He says this is because many of the crops are still small.