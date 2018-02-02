Area Gyms Warn Members to Be Alert About Flu

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area exercise centers are warning members to watch out for this year's widespread flu virus.

Scroll for more content...

Staff members at Anytime Fitness in Terre Haute are taking steps to keep customers safe. They've been wiping down their exercise machines with sanitizer more frequently. They also have placed hand sanitizer dispensers in several places in the gym.

They say to make sure workout items like clothes, earphones, and towels are cleaned after every workout.

"Also avoid touching your face while working out because you are using a lot of dumbells and equipment that other people are touching as well inside the club so if you put them on your face you are just asking to get into a little bit of trouble there" Anytime Fitness staff member Rachel Stunich says.

Stunich says if you start feeling symptoms to make sure to take a break from regular workouts for several days. You should continue cleaning practices at the gym even outside the flu season.