Are you registered to vote? You are running out of time

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - If you plan on voting in the upcoming election, it's not too late to register.
The deadline is creeping closer, it's Tuesday, October 9th.
Voter registration can be done online or in person.
All you need is a valid driver's license.
You must have also lived in your voting area 30 days prior to the election.
Election Day is set for November 6th.
