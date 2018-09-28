Application fees waived for 'National College Application Day'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - This Friday, was National College Application Day and 17 Indiana colleges are waiving their application fees.

This includes Indiana State University and Vincennes University.

The goal is to increase the number of 1st generation and low income students pursuing higher education.

In addition Ivy Tech, Rose-Hulman, and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will waive application fees throughout the month of October.

However, there are an additional 15 colleges that have free applications year round.

