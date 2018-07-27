Anti-abortion group sues Indiana bus service for rejected ad

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An anti-abortion group is accusing a northwestern Indiana city’s public bus service of violating its free speech rights by rejecting the group’s proposed bus advertisement depicting a growing fetus.

The Journal & Courier reports that the Tippecanoe County chapter of Right to Life filed a lawsuit Monday against CityBus after the transportation company rejected the organization’s proposed ad.

The proposal was a three-photo ad depicting an ultrasound and growing fetus with the words “me,” ″me, again” and “still me” across each segment. The group approached CityBus because the Lafayette service says 70 percent of riders are Purdue University students, which is the nonprofit’s target demographic.

The lawsuit says the service rejected the ad because it violates CityBus’ policy against “political viewpoints.”

CityBus has declined to comment on pending litigation.

