Answers to your property tax assessment questions

Vigo County, Ind. (WTHI) -- People still have questions about the high property tax assessments. Those came out in the mail last week. People all over the county saw increases anywhere from $1,000 to $80,000.

"Your assessment is supposed to match what it would sell in the open market," Kevin Gardner, County Assessor Elect said. "If you look at that number and it seems wrong, too high or too low, then you may be able to appeal your assessment."

The property assessments for buildings are done every year.

How do they determine how much that is worth?

"If a house sells for, throw out a number $100,000 but it was assessed for $90,000 then it was under-assessed by 10%," Gardner explains. "If it did that for that entire area then it shows that the entire area needs to go up by 10%. Vice Versa."

The area that your residential property is on is normally your township area.

How is your land assessed?

"So we're looking at land values that have been changing for the last six years and this will be the first time you're seeing it," Gardner said. "So, it may be sticker shock to some areas and looks like things that were done over-night, but they weren't."

Gardner says that each type of property is assessed differently. So, if you live near a commercial property their assessments shouldn't affect yours.

He also wants people to know this number doesn't mean it will affect your wallet.

"If your assessment went up $8,000 that doesn't mean your taxes will go up $8,000. Taxes and assessments are two different things." He said.

Gardner will be in the county assessors officer in the Vigo County Government Annex, August 4th and 5th. As well as, August 14th and 15th.

He said that anyone is welcome to come in and talk with him about their assessments.

You also still have time to appeal your assessment. That ends the August, 17th. You can find all that information and the Vigo County Assessors Office website, here.