Another place to fuel up is coming to eastern Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Vigo County is going to be home to another Casey’s General Store.

News 10 learned of this possibility earlier this year. Now, the Vice President of Marketing has confirmed some information about the store.

The store will be built on the north side of the intersection at U.S. Highway 40 and Main Street in Seelyville, in eastern Vigo County.

The property should be released to company’s construction division by the end of July. Then, in about five months, the new store should be ready for customers.

