Another arrest in the Anita Oswald case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) Terre Haute Police have made another arrest in the Oswald case.



39 year old Carl Ross of Terre Haute faces charges for obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal.



Terre Haute Police believe Ross helped Pitts buy a van and Pitts drove that van to the Las Vegas area where he was ultimately arrested.

You'll recall Anita Oswald went missing last November and her body and vehicle were found in a pond in Eastern Vigo County two months later.



Ross will be in court Wednesday afternoon. Kenny Pitts will be in court later this month.



