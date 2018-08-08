TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) Terre Haute Police have made another arrest in the Oswald case.
39 year old Carl Ross of Terre Haute faces charges for obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal.
Terre Haute Police believe Ross helped Pitts buy a van and Pitts drove that van to the Las Vegas area where he was ultimately arrested.
You'll recall Anita Oswald went missing last November and her body and vehicle were found in a pond in Eastern Vigo County two months later.
Ross will be in court Wednesday afternoon. Kenny Pitts will be in court later this month.
Be sure to tune in for News 10 First at Five for new developments from the courtroom.
Related Content
- Another arrest in the Anita Oswald case
- ACTIVE SILVER ALERT: Police still searching for Alice "Anita" Oswald
- Several attend memorial service for Alice "Anita" Oswald
- THPD still looking for tips on Alice 'Anita' Oswald homicide case
- Live Video: Press Conference Scheduled for 11 AM regarding the Anita Oswald Case
- Trial date set for Kenneth R. Pitts Jr in Anita Oswald case
- "Armed and Dangerous" Police search for suspect in Anita Oswald murder while arresting his sister
- Terre Haute Police looking for suspect in connection with the murder of Anita Oswald
- Police locate Oswald's Honda CRV
- THPD still looking for answers in Oswald case
Scroll for more content...