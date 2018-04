TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute appears to be on the list for another retail store closure.

News 10 uncovered new Bon-Ton bankruptcy court documents filed today.

Among them is the “NOTICE OF FILING OF REVISED PROPOSED FORM OF SALE ORDER.”

There’s a document that’s a list of proposed store closures.

That proposal includes the Terre Haute location.