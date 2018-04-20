Another Late Season Freeze Warning Impacts Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Wabash Valley Thursday night.

An overnight freeze is not normal for mid-April. A normal April evening usually will see temperatures in the mid 40's.

Typically the National Weather Service issues a freeze warning in late fall for the first frost of the season. After the first, frost the National Weather Service assumes the general population will understand freezing is possible for the rest of the season.

In late spring, however, a freeze warning means something different. The freeze warnings the Wabash Valley has been experiencing tip-off farmers and gardeners that plants that may have already been planted are in danger. The late season freeze also continues to keep the ground cooler than normal.

Soil temperatures are normally high enough to begin planting in Indiana in late April. This year, temperatures have been consistently below normal.

What should you do during a freeze warning? Make sure outdoor pets are taken care of and sensitive plants are brought inside.