VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An act of kindness could make a big difference for some Vigo County families.
On Thursday, an anonymous donor paid off the lunch fees at two local schools.
It amounted to around $1,500.
School leaders say that means a lot to students and families.
"He (the donor) remembers not having enough food to eat. He's successful and wanted to give some money back to students who may need the same thing that he needed as a student," Director of Student Services Tom Balitewicz said.
Related Content
- Anonymous donor pays off lunch fees for two Vigo County schools
- New program allows parents to pay for school lunch online
- New online system allows parents access to child's lunch account in Vigo County
- Pick comes to an agreement, pays back $88,000 to Vigo County School Corporation
- Most memorable moments for Vigo County schools
- Blood donors honored for World Blood Donor Day
- Packing healthy lunches for back to school time
- School lawsuit on agenda for Vigo County School Board
- Brazil residents could be required to pay animal registration fee in 2018
- Vigo County beach to close
Scroll for more content...