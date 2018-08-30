Anonymous donor pays off lunch fees for two Vigo County schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An act of kindness could make a big difference for some Vigo County families.

On Thursday, an anonymous donor paid off the lunch fees at two local schools.

It amounted to around $1,500.

School leaders say that means a lot to students and families.

"He (the donor) remembers not having enough food to eat. He's successful and wanted to give some money back to students who may need the same thing that he needed as a student," Director of Student Services Tom Balitewicz said.