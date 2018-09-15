Annual festival gets public up close and personal with bats

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Things got a little batty on Saturday!

That's as many got up close and personal with the nightime creatures.

It's part of the 12th Annual Bat Festival.

It's hosted by The Center for Bat Research, Outreach and Conservation at Indiana State University.

People headed to Dobbs Park in Terre Haute to check out the animals in action.

The Bat Center said this event helps people understand and break down the misconceptions about bats.

"They're one of our most important animals," said Director Joy O'Keefe, "In that they provide tremendous ecosystem services for us, they eat lots of bugs."

O'Keefe said the bat population is at a low. With these festivals, she hopes people will try to maintain the bat population.

If you missed the fun this year, save the date for September 21, 2019.