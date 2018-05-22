Annual event helps increase visitors to local stores

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Attic salt is a boutique in downtown Vincennes. At just under a year old, it was the dream of owner, Kristi Morron.

Morron says,"I just always wanted to own my own business. I enjoy fashion. And so we took a leap and here we are."

The shop's one year anniversary coincides with the spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous. And that's no coincidence.

Morron explains, "A lot of times after people go to something like the rendezvous they're looking for other things to do. You know within the town. So we thought we'd try that weekend and it turned out to be very successful."

Officials with the rendezvous say a successful weekend for merchants is no surprise. They say the event brings in around 25 thousand people.

Mark Hill with the Vincennes Rendezvous says, "You know they come to our event on an annual basis. So that's a huge impact on our economy. For food and gas and lodging. All of our hotel rooms are filled traditionally during this event."

The event is a celebration of Vincennes history, hosting visitors and battle reenactors alike. Mark Hill with the Vincennes Rendezvous says the event has a wider impact.

Hill says, "people are exposed to what is all here in Vincennes and really invites people to come back at other times."

That's an effect that small shop owners like Kristi Morron need.

Morron says, "You know a lot of times you'll see a lot of faces that wouldn't have been in town otherwise. We have a lot more downtown now. To bring more people in. So, these events generally only help us."

A historic event helping at least one shop owner make history of her own.

