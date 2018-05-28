Annual Ride for the fallen takes place around Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The kickstands went up around 10 Monday morning for Ride for the Fallen.

It's an annual tradition showing support for service members killed in the line of duty.

The Griffins help organize the event, their son, Sergeant Dale Griffin was killed in 2009 in Afghanistan. His mom told us she's always touched by the community support for this event, and others like it.