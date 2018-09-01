Clear

Annual Popcorn Festival underway in Casey

A lot of folks are expected to pop in to Casey, Illinois throughout the weekend.

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 11:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A lot of folks are expected to pop in to Casey, Illinois throughout the weekend.

That's as the 31st Annual Popcorn Festival is underway.

They also give out free popcorn to anyone who attends.

Organizers said they usually pop and give out about 1,000 pounds of popcorn!

They said the best part though is seeing familiar faces come back every year.

"It's a reunion, it's a homecoming," said Event Coordinator Bernie Morgan, "You see families out here, we're in our 31st year, and we've got moms and dads who were kids when we first started. So we're into our many generations of families since our beginning."

The Popcorn Festival continues all weekend long. For more information, click here

