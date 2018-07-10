Annual Cops bike ride kicks off

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Monday kicked off the beginning of the 17th Annual Cops Cycling for Survivors.

Scroll for more content...

The annual bike ride consists of active & retired police officers, and survivors.

Also joining them are family and friends.

They ride their bicycles around Indiana to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier law enforcement.

On Monday, the ride started in Indianapolis and went to Columbus.

On Tuesday, they will head to Madison and by Saturday they will be in the Wabash Valley.

Click here for the full schedule.