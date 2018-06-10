Clear

Annual 5k event helps feed hungry students in Vigo County

Money raised will go toward the Vigo County School Corporation's Backpack Program.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People went the extra mile to feed hungry children in Vigo County.

That's thanks to Saturday's "Run With Heart" 5k in Terre Haute.

It's part of an annual event through Union Hospital. 

People chose to walk or run to help promote health and wellness for the community.

"Wellness is our passion," said Marilyn Byrd, Director of Employee Health for Union Health, "So this is just one of the various events we do as a team to promote healthy lifestyles, healthy living."

Organizers said they were on track to reach their goal of 100 participants in this year's race.

