Indiana police offices evacuated after unknown substance exposure

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana police department has been evacuated and three officers have been examined after being exposed to a substance caused them to feel lightheaded.

Anderson Police Department spokesman Maj. Joel Sandefur says officers were tagging evidence when a bag opened and the officers reported feeling “extremely lightheaded.”

Sandefur tells The Herald Bulletin the building was immediately evacuated and the air circulation system was shut off.

The officers were transported to a hospital for evaluation. Sandefur said that no medical treatment was performed. The officers’ names haven’t been released.

The room where the exposure took place is being isolated by a hazmat team. Deputy Fire Chief Todd Cawthorn says that after the substance is isolated, it will be tested to determine what it is.

Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com