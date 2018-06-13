An indoor 43-foot zip line in downtown Terre Haute? Here's where you can find it

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum has reopened...but their new exhibit is still off limits for a little longer.

Employees of the museum are training on the new ropes challenge course and zip line.

It's one of the only ones of its kind in the State of Indiana.

It has more than 20 elements plus a 43-foot zip line.

It's something the whole family can enjoy.

"We're very excited about it. We had a small group in here last night to try it out...and the kids and adults loved it. We had kids as young a probably six and adults as old as 80," Lynn Hughes, the Executive Director of the Children's Museum said.

The new additions will officially open on June 19th.

There is an extra cost for the course.

