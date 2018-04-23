An easy way to save money, mulching your yard

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's something that a lot of people use, but some people may not.

Mulch is a good idea this time of year because it has multiple benefits for the yard.

"The most typical use for mulch is around homes or businesses. Ya know, definitely makes the property look nicer, and it does a lot of different things as far as helping your plants do better, specifically in warmer conditions."

Cody Welsh is the general manager for the Tulip Company here in Terre Haute.

He says although most people choose to mulch in the spring, you can really do it any time of the year.

"Fall is a great time to mulch as well. It's a really good way to kinda, heal your plants in to protect against the harsh cold, as far as winter goes."

But the benefits don't stop there.

"Ya know, one thing it can help with is, some people don't think about, in certain areas it can help protect against erosion."

And when you're in the yard frequently, it can protect against the general wear and tear.

"Ya know, mowers can get into tree roots when you're weed eating you can do damage, so it's not a bad idea to outline the areas in mulch to kinda keep the mowers and all the weed eaters away from damaging your plants that you may have in those beds."

So while it may be easy to forget about, mulching your yard might help you save some money, plus keep your lawn looking the best it can.

