American prisoners freed; Trump greets them before traveling to Indiana

UNITED STATES (WTHI) - Three Americans held hostage in North Korea just returned home Thursday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The President and First Lady greeted the Americans at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington D.C. Thursday morning.

They landed on U.S. soil around 2:45 EST.

They were held hostage for over a year in North Korea.

Kim Dong Chul, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song were accused of hostile acts, or espionage, against North Korea.

Thanks to a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the country let the men go.

The U.S. says negotiations are not over. Pompeo also discussed plans for a summit between the two countries. President Trump says he will be meeting with North Korea’s leader very soon. That will likely happen in Singapore.

He says the goal is to get rid of all nuclear weapons.