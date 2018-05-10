Clear

American prisoners freed; Trump greets them before traveling to Indiana

Three Americans held hostage in North Korea just returned home this morning. The President and First Lady greeted the Americans at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington D.C.

Posted: May. 10, 2018 6:38 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2018 7:56 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

UNITED STATES (WTHI) - Three Americans held hostage in North Korea just returned home Thursday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The President and First Lady greeted the Americans at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington D.C. Thursday morning.

They landed on U.S. soil around 2:45 EST.

They were held hostage for over a year in North Korea.

Kim Dong Chul, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song were accused of hostile acts, or espionage, against North Korea.

Thanks to a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the country let the men go.

The U.S. says negotiations are not over. Pompeo also discussed plans for a summit between the two countries. President Trump says he will be meeting with North Korea’s leader very soon. That will likely happen in Singapore.

He says the goal is to get rid of all nuclear weapons.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It