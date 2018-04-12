TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The widow of late U.S. Navy Seal sniper Chris Kyle will be speaking in Terre Haute on Thursday.

Ahead of that event, there was a special showing of the moving American Sniper.

That movie follows Kyle.

He was one of the deadliest marksmen in the United State military.

The Wabash Valley Base Community Council is putting together both events.

On Thursday, Taya Kyle will speak for an hour, starting at 12:30 at the Indiana Theater.

She will talk about her late husband and their lives.

Tickets are $25.

For more information, click here.