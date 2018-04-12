Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

"American Sniper" widow, Taya Kyle to speak in Terre Haute

The widow of late U.S. Navy Seal sniper Chris Kyle will be speaking in Terre Haute on Thursday.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 9:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 11:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The widow of late U.S. Navy Seal sniper Chris Kyle will be speaking in Terre Haute on Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

Ahead of that event, there was a special showing of the moving American Sniper.

That movie follows Kyle.

He was one of the deadliest marksmen in the United State military.

The Wabash Valley Base Community Council is putting together both events.

On Thursday, Taya Kyle will speak for an hour, starting at 12:30 at the Indiana Theater.

She will talk about her late husband and their lives.

Tickets are $25.

For more information, click here.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It