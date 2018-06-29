American Red Cross offers special edition shirt for blood donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The American Red Cross is also asking for your help.

Because of vacations and the holiday, blood donations drop this time of year.

According to the ARC, hundreds of fewer drives are held during the week of July 4.

So they are offering a special edition t-shirt for those who donate from July 2 o July 7.

To schedule an appointment you can call 1-800 RED CROSS. Or visit their website.