Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

American Legion riders participate in Tom Newport Memorial Ride, benefits Vigo County CASA

Saturday was a gorgeous day for a bike ride, and that's what many did to raise money for Vigo County CASA.

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 9:35 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was a gorgeous day for a bike ride, and that's what many did to raise money for Vigo County CASA.

Scroll for more content...

Motorcycles and cars traveled through the area for the annual Tom Newpoer Memorial Sweets and Treats Ride and Cruise-In.

The ride started at the American Legion Post 104 in Terre Haute, and drivers made stops in Brazil, Greencastle, and Rosedale.

At each stop, drivers completed a task for a tasty treat in memory of Tom Newport.

It was $25 to ride and the money benefits Vigo County CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Organizers say the goal was to raise $3500 with more than 50 bikes.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Rain tonight, then cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It