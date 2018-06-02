American Legion riders participate in Tom Newport Memorial Ride, benefits Vigo County CASA

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was a gorgeous day for a bike ride, and that's what many did to raise money for Vigo County CASA.

Motorcycles and cars traveled through the area for the annual Tom Newpoer Memorial Sweets and Treats Ride and Cruise-In.

The ride started at the American Legion Post 104 in Terre Haute, and drivers made stops in Brazil, Greencastle, and Rosedale.

At each stop, drivers completed a task for a tasty treat in memory of Tom Newport.

It was $25 to ride and the money benefits Vigo County CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Organizers say the goal was to raise $3500 with more than 50 bikes.