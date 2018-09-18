Amazon considering Greenwood as distribution site after city-council passes tax breaks

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Greenwood City-Council voted Monday night to give Amazon a tax abatement to construct a possible Amazon distribution center, which would add around 1,250 jobs.

Before tonight’s announcement, the city did not know the company behind the proposal “Project Brutus.” Due to non-disclosure agreements surrounding Brutus, Greenwood wanted to know the name of the company behind it before granting $7 million in tax abatements over a ten year period.

During that time, the city would still receive about $7 million in taxes from the company. After the abatement period, the city would receive about $1.4 million in taxes per year.

On Monday night, they approved giving the tax breaks to the company still considering Indianapolis for the second world headquarters. This will not be the headquarters.

“It’s going to be huge, because even with the abatements, they’re still going to be paying millions of dollars in taxes over the course of the ten-year abatement period,” said council president Mike Campbell (R).

“Project Brutus” would be located in the same area where Fed-Ex planned to build before pulling out of the deal in March this year.

The proposal would bring about 1250 jobs to the area, with employees working inside of a 615,000 square foot building. The average pay is expected to be around $14.50 an hour.

“We do know they are not overly high paying jobs, but they do carry a lot of benefits with them that are not included in that wage per hour,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers (R).

Several times during the past few years companies, like FedEx, for example, have explored options for major investment but each time efforts fell through.

“I’m hoping this one works out,” said Myers, “like I said it would be great for that location and it will really help the development there on the southeast side of the city.”

It’s now up to Amazon as to a final decision. Greenwood knows it’s competing with at least one other city, but doesn’t know where. The company hopes to make a decision in the coming weeks.

