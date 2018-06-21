Alzheimer's Association Longest Day

Scroll for more content...

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first day of the summer is known for being one of the longest. And the Alzheimer’s association considers it an opportunity to help those who cannot remember. It's a chance to help raise money for the efforts of the association during Alzheimer’s awareness month. The group wants you to show your purple in support. You can share photos on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag the longest day. You could see your photos in a gallery on their website. And you can donate online. http://www.alz.org/thelongestday.