Alpacas help celebrate the fall season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Alpacas helped celebrate the start of the fall season.
That's with Fall Farm Day at the White Violet Farm.
The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosted the event on Sunday.
Organizers told News 10 the turn out was better than expected!
Sunday was the first time for the event. Because of the success, organizers said they are looking forward to hosting it next year.
