Clear

Alpacas help celebrate the fall season

The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosted the event on Sunday.

Posted: Sep. 30, 2018 10:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Alpacas helped celebrate the start of the fall season.

That's with Fall Farm Day at the White Violet Farm.

The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosted the event on Sunday.

Organizers told News 10 the turn out was better than expected!

Sunday was the first time for the event. Because of the success, organizers said they are looking forward to hosting it next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Warm work week, rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Fans get first look at Hoosier Hysteria

Image

Fall Like Weekend

Image

Week 7 Part 3 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 2 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 1 ITZ

Image

Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game