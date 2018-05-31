Almost $30,000 raised in annual Sheriff Shootout

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's always a need for addiction treatment, and now a local program has a little extra funding to help.
The recent Sheriff Shootout golf outing raised $29,000.
That money will go to the Hamilton Center's Adolescent Addiction Services.
Nearly 50 teams participated.
