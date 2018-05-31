Clear

Almost $30,000 raised in annual Sheriff Shootout

There's always a need for addiction treatment, and now a local program has a little extra funding to help.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 6:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's always a need for addiction treatment, and now a local program has a little extra funding to help.

The recent Sheriff Shootout golf outing raised $29,000.

That money will go to the Hamilton Center's Adolescent Addiction Services.

Nearly 50 teams participated.

