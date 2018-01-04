Almost $3 billion in unclaimed cash and property in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - $2.9 billion: That's how much cash and property value is unclaimed in Illinois.

Now, there's a faster and easier way for people to find out if the state is holding any of their unclaimed cash or property.

They include allowing people to file claims electronically.

The process allows for quicker approval and payment of lower dollar amount claims. The property includes insurance policies, lost bank accounts and safe deposit boxes that have been forgotten.

Click here for the link to find out if you have unclaimed money.