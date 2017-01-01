Power slowly being restored in northern Vermillion County; less than 50 customers without power

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Duke Energy website, there are less than 50 customers without power in Vermillion County.

On Tuesday evening just after 11:30, the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office reported a massive power outage in the county north of U.S. 36. Duke Energy reported there was an issue with a transmission line.

Originally Duke Energy estimated power to be restored by 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. But Duke Energy reports when they went to restore the original issue, additional issues with lines happened that prevented power from being restored.

As of 7 a.m., there are 1,059 customers without power but by 12:30 p.m. that had dropped to 38 customers. Duke Energy workers have been out all night to restore power. Duke Energy reports all power should be restored within the hour.

For assistance, or if there is a hazardous condition regarding your outage, the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office asks you call (800) 521-2232.

