Allergy season checklist

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With warmer, spring-like weather slowly making its way into the Wabash Valley, we're now bringing in the threat of allergies.

Owners Jeff and Brandon Pittenger of Window World of Terre Haute tell us there are some simple things you can do around the house that will help cut back on allergies.

One of the first things to do is very simple. Cleaning your windows.

Jeff says a mixture of bleach and water will kill any germs and sanitize your windows. a quarter cup of bleach per 2 cups of water is the mixture.

It will make your windows a little foggy, so go back over it with a glass cleaner after.

Another thing is having window coverings that are made of cloth or synthetic fabric. Something you can easily throw in the washing machine.

Brandon says the best time to have your windows open is mid-morning through early evening. Overnight can bring moisture into the home, which brings in dust, germs, and pollen.

Another big one is checking and changing your air filters.

Jeff says when an air filter is dirty, you're not only sending those germs back into the house, but your furnace has to work harder, costing you more money.

By doing these simple things, you can keep you, and your family more healthy this spring season.

For more information on Window World, just follow the link here: http://www.windowworldterrehaute.com/