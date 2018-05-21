All three lanes of a major Terre Haute road to close Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All three lanes of a major Terre Haute street will be closed for construction.

Starting Tuesday, crews will close Ohio Street from 3rd Street to 7th Street.

They are expected to stay closed until Monday, May 28th.

City officials say this is for emergency sewer repair work.

The city engineer's office told News 10 crews will need to dig nearly 15 feet underground to fix the lines.

There will be signs posted to reroute traffic

The Ohio Boulevard project that was slated to start on Monday has been postponed because of this issue.