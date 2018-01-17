All female color guard raises flag, inspires others

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As basketball fans stand for the flag they'll notice more than the stars and stripes. Five young women make up the Terre Haute South Color Guard.

Scroll for more content...



Cadet Alexis Kallio says, "I heard a lot of comments about us being all females. That's what our pink chord signifies."

The ladies represent just a small part of the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp. 103 cadets participate in some way in South Vigo County.

The program provides structure and discipline while promoting leadership.

One cadet says she joined after seeing other girls participate.

Cadet Allysia Aumondreauz says, "This program is very motivating. It's helped boost my confidence a lot. I probably wouldn't be able to stand here today and talk to you if it wasn't for this program."

Others say they hope more young ladies will join.

Kallio says, "As an all female color guard, any females that are in the audience that are maybe younger, going in to high school that has a school ROTC program, maybe we leave an influence on them to come join."

Another cadet says she is following in her parents' footsteps. That's why she stands for the flag.

Cadet Katelynn Parrish, "My father passed away a little over two years ago and so I actually received his flag at his military honors and so it's just out of respect for him and other veterans who have passed."

Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp. is designed to help students get ready for a career in the military or prepare them for college.

Students do not have to join the military to participate.

Kallio, Aumondreauz and Parrish say they plan to join the military after graduation.

Students interested in the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp. should contact their school counselors.