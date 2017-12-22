wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

All I want for Christmas; News 10 mics up Santa to hear what local kids are hoping for

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 3:39 PM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2017 5:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - He's the busiest guy around this time of year...we are of course talking about Santa Claus!

If you've been to Honey Creek Mall you know firsthand the line to see him is a long one!

Boys and girls want to tell him directly what they are dreaming of finding under the tree on Christmas morning.

Chief Photojournalist Mike Latta pulled some strings (maybe a promise to tag along on a Fork in the Road shoot?) and got close to him so we could hear some of those wants and wishes.

Click play to see the video! 

