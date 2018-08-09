Aldi's set to hold hiring spree, including at their Terre Haute locations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Aldi's is looking to fill more than 150 positions in stores across Indiana and northern Kentucky.

The chain is working on a product expansion nationwide, including in Terre Haute.

It will be to offer more fresh products for customers.

It will be a $5 billion investment.

The plan will expand Aldi's store count to more than 2,000 stores by 2022.

They will be hosting a one-day hiring spree on August 18th.

Locally, there will be one at the Holiday Inn on U.S. 41 in Terre Haute.

The event will last from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

They are looking for manager trainees, shift managers, and store associates.