Aldi's set to hold hiring spree, including at their Terre Haute locations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Aldi's is looking to fill more than 150 positions in stores across Indiana and northern Kentucky.
The chain is working on a product expansion nationwide, including in Terre Haute.
It will be to offer more fresh products for customers.
It will be a $5 billion investment.
The plan will expand Aldi's store count to more than 2,000 stores by 2022.
They will be hosting a one-day hiring spree on August 18th.
Locally, there will be one at the Holiday Inn on U.S. 41 in Terre Haute.
The event will last from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
They are looking for manager trainees, shift managers, and store associates.
