TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute grocery store with a new location is set to host a one-day hiring spree.

Scroll for more content...

Aldi is holding the event on Saturday, April 28th.

It's happening at Holiday Inn on South U.S. Highway 41 in Terre Haute.

Organizers say this is a chance for people looking for a job to apply and ask questions.

Pay starts at $11.30 an hour.

The hiring event starts at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m.