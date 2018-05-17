Aldi is now open on the south side of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The wait is over for many shoppers! Aldi's is officially open on the south side of Terre Haute.

Before the doors even opened Thursday morning people lined the building waiting to get a glimpse of the new supermarket.

This new store gives customers a faster and easier way to shop. The previous store, on First Street is now closed.

Aldi officials say the layout of this new store focuses on what people love most, fresh food, dairy and baked goods!

Aldi is currently building another location right now on the east side of Terre Haute located on State Road 46 near Meijer.